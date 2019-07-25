Jayex Healthcare (ASX:JHL) Shares Up 8.1%

Shares of Jayex Healthcare Ltd (ASX:JHL) shot up 8.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as A$0.07 ($0.05) and last traded at A$0.07 ($0.05), 59,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.06 ($0.04).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.33, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is A$0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.23 million and a PE ratio of -9.57.

About Jayex Healthcare (ASX:JHL)

Jayex Healthcare Limited develops healthcare industry service technologies and integrated dispensing automation systems for the pharmaceutical and healthcare sectors in Australia and the United Kingdom. The company offers Enlighten, a tool for patient check-in process; Patient-Calling solution; Appointuit, a patient engagement solution provides an online appointment booking function; Wayfinding solution provides healthcare information; Digital Signage, a web media system designs for patient engagement and communication; and Patient Queue Management that allows to manage multiple queues, data capture and reporting, and integration with healthcare media and live TV.

Read More: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Jayex Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jayex Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.