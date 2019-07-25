JCIC Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in BP plc (NYSE:BP)

JCIC Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 80,583 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 8,750 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BP were worth $3,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its stake in BP by 66.7% in the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 630 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its stake in BP by 71.0% in the first quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 667 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in BP in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its stake in BP by 91.7% in the first quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 813 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in BP by 35.8% in the first quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 910 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.02% of the company’s stock.

BP stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.12. 197,229 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,977,243. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.72. BP plc has a 52 week low of $36.28 and a 52 week high of $47.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.76.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. BP had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $66.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BP plc will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BP shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Robert Half International in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on LTC Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded United Rentals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.54.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

