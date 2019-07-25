Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “€193.00” Price Target for Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €193.00 ($224.42) price target on Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MEURV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of News from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays set a $89.00 target price on shares of Franco Nevada and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Nord/LB set a €11.15 ($12.97) target price on shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Oddo Bhf set a €230.00 ($267.44) target price on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 460 ($6.01) target price on shares of Sophos Group in a report on Friday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €215.51 ($250.59).

Munchener Ruckvers has a fifty-two week low of €164.50 ($191.28) and a fifty-two week high of €200.00 ($232.56).

