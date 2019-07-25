Jenoptik AG (ETR:JEN) Receives €31.14 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Jenoptik AG (ETR:JEN) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €30.86 ($35.88).

A number of brokerages have commented on JEN. Deutsche Bank set a €230.00 ($267.44) price objective on adidas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. HSBC set a $122.00 price objective on Tiffany & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Baader Bank set a €29.00 ($33.72) price objective on Jenoptik and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €10.00 ($11.63) price objective on Takkt and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €112.00 ($130.23) price objective on LEG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Get Jenoptik alerts:

JEN stock opened at €25.50 ($29.65) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.32, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79. Jenoptik has a 1-year low of €22.02 ($25.60) and a 1-year high of €36.80 ($42.79). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €26.75.

About Jenoptik

Jenoptik AG operates as an integrated photonics company in Germany and internationally. The company's Opticals & Life Science division develops and manufactures micro-optics for beam shaping for use in the semiconductor industry, as well as for laser material processing; and optical systems and components for information and communication, security, and defense technologies.

Featured Story: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Jenoptik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jenoptik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.