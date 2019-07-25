Jentner Corp Cuts Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Jentner Corp lowered its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Jentner Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Jentner Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 84,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,053,000 after buying an additional 4,262 shares in the last quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 17.6% in the second quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. now owns 75,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,629,000 after purchasing an additional 11,339 shares in the last quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 68.3% in the second quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 15,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 6,123 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 15,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

SLYV traded down $0.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $60.77. 2,999 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,953. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a twelve month low of $50.55 and a twelve month high of $71.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.74.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.