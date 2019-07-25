JET8 Market Capitalization Achieves $360,577.00 (J8T)

JET8 (CURRENCY:J8T) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 25th. JET8 has a market cap of $360,577.00 and $144,387.00 worth of JET8 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JET8 token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, Kucoin and IDEX. During the last week, JET8 has traded 14.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.38 or 0.00292679 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009995 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $165.81 or 0.01651989 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00000852 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00024370 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00120438 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000664 BTC.

JET8 Profile

JET8’s genesis date was February 1st, 2018. JET8’s total supply is 1,468,857,775 tokens and its circulating supply is 825,960,077 tokens. The Reddit community for JET8 is /r/JET8 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. JET8’s official website is jet8.io. The official message board for JET8 is medium.com/jet8-token. JET8’s official Twitter account is @jet8app.

JET8 Token Trading

JET8 can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bancor Network and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JET8 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JET8 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JET8 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

