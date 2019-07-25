JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03, RTT News reports. JetBlue Airways had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 5.53%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. JetBlue Airways’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. JetBlue Airways updated its FY20 guidance to $2.50-3.00 EPS.

JBLU stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.30. 32,642 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,762,920. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.90. JetBlue Airways has a one year low of $15.19 and a one year high of $20.14.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

In other news, CEO Robin Hayes sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total value of $47,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 478,393 shares in the company, valued at $9,156,442.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP George Martin J. St sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total value of $26,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,227 shares in the company, valued at $797,352.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $166,045. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in JetBlue Airways during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its position in JetBlue Airways by 819.4% during the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,563 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank acquired a new position in JetBlue Airways during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in JetBlue Airways during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

JBLU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,420.00 price target (up from $1,390.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup set a $74.00 price target on Realty Income and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut German American Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Buckingham Research raised their price target on United Continental from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.35.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 105 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

Recommended Story: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.