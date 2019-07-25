Jetcoin (JET) Market Cap Achieves $156,464.00

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded up 15.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. One Jetcoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0229 or 0.00000231 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, CoinExchange and COSS. In the last seven days, Jetcoin has traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. Jetcoin has a market capitalization of $156,464.00 and $34,127.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Jetcoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003180 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.05 or 0.00293545 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010111 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $163.45 or 0.01651314 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000865 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000233 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00120881 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00024286 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000620 BTC.

About Jetcoin

Jetcoin was first traded on April 3rd, 2015. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,822,895 tokens. Jetcoin’s official website is jetcoin.io. The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Jetcoin Token Trading

Jetcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Mercatox and COSS. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jetcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jetcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jetcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jetcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.