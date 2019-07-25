JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) Receives Buy Rating from Barrington Research

Barrington Research reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) in a research report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Barrington Research currently has a $6.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

JMP Group stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.59. 97,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,074. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.84. JMP Group has a twelve month low of $3.64 and a twelve month high of $5.72.

JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $28.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.88 million. JMP Group had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 2.32%. Sell-side analysts predict that JMP Group will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in JMP Group stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 84,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. owned 0.40% of JMP Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. 13.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JMP Group LLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, sales and trading, equity research, and asset management products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Broker-Dealer, Asset Management, and Corporate. The Broker-Dealer segment offers various services, such as underwriting and acting as a placement agent for public and private capital markets raising transactions; and financial advisory services in mergers and acquisitions, restructuring, and other strategic transactions.

