JPMorgan American Investment Trust (LON:JAM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $481.84

Shares of JPMorgan American Investment Trust PLC (LON:JAM) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 481.84 ($6.30) and last traded at GBX 481.84 ($6.30), with a volume of 46342 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 476 ($6.22).

The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 269.92. The company has a current ratio of 17.97, a quick ratio of 17.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 465.64.

JPMorgan American Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:JAM)

JPMorgan American Investment Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Company’s objective is to achieve capital growth from North American investments by outperformance of the Company’s benchmark, which is the S&P 500 Index. The Company invests in North American quoted companies, including exposure to smaller capitalization stocks.

See Also: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan American Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan American Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.