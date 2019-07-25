JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Price Target to $136.00

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $130.00 to $136.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on KSU. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Franco Nevada from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Cascend Securities downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern to $142.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup set a $20.00 price target on shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Kansas City Southern currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $130.36.

Shares of NYSE KSU opened at $123.23 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Kansas City Southern has a 52-week low of $90.55 and a 52-week high of $126.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $120.31.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $714.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.55 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is currently 24.12%.

In related news, Director Robert J. Druten sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.04, for a total transaction of $312,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lu M. Cordova sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total transaction of $116,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,589.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,727 shares of company stock valued at $2,175,891. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KSU. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Kansas City Southern by 22.7% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 675 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

