Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.43-$0.49 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.145 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.14 billion.Juniper Networks also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $1.70-1.80 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Trinity Industries from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wix.Com from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Citigroup set a $12.00 target price on shares of Avaya and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.77.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Shares of NYSE JNPR traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.47. 5,450,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,437,016. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.85. Juniper Networks has a 1-year low of $24.51 and a 1-year high of $30.80.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $983.92 million. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William Stensrud sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $910,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,861.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bikash Koley sold 10,882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.68, for a total transaction of $301,213.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,345,801.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,523 shares of company stock worth $2,230,218 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

Featured Story: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.