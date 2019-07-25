Just Energy Group (TSE:JE) Shares Down 11.8%

Just Energy Group Inc (TSE:JE) (NYSE:JE) shares dropped 11.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$4.85 and last traded at C$5.06, approximately 809,644 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 157% from the average daily volume of 314,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.74.

JE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Magellan Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Transcontinental from C$25.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Saputo from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Just Energy Group in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of TRANSAT AT from C$8.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Just Energy Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$5.25.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,374.38, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $703.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.41.

Just Energy Group (TSE:JE) (NYSE:JE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.08 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Just Energy Group Inc will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Just Energy Group’s payout ratio is -56.63%.

Just Energy Group Company Profile

Just Energy Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity, natural gas, and renewable energy solutions in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, and Japan. It operates through Consumer Energy and Commercial Energy segments. The company offers various home and business energy solutions, including long-term fixed-price, variable-price, and flat-bill solutions to residential and commercial customers.

