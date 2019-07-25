Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $375.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. Kaiser Aluminum’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:KALU traded down $0.68 during trading on Thursday, hitting $95.50. 166,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,203. Kaiser Aluminum has a 52 week low of $83.29 and a 52 week high of $114.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.09%.

In other Kaiser Aluminum news, VP Mark Krouse sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.44, for a total value of $102,784.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Keith Harvey sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,050 shares of company stock worth $1,083,105 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KALU. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 300,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,362,000 after buying an additional 4,361 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the 2nd quarter worth $1,471,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 567.2% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 66,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,456,000 after buying an additional 56,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,234,000 after buying an additional 18,738 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. BidaskClub cut Ames National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded XCel Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.60.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

