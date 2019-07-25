Kaleido Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:KLDO) Receives $17.70 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Kaleido Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:KLDO) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.70.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KLDO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kaleido Biosciences in the first quarter worth $443,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kaleido Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $611,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kaleido Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $1,390,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Kaleido Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $6,380,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kaleido Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $25,143,000. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KLDO traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.25. The stock had a trading volume of 15,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,561. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.14. Kaleido Biosciences has a one year low of $7.07 and a one year high of $19.00.

Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.89). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kaleido Biosciences will post -2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kaleido Biosciences

Kaleido BioSciences, Inc develops microbiome metabolic therapies. It offers treatment for hyperammonemia, a metabolic condition generally characterized by elevated levels of ammonia in the blood; infections caused by multi-drug resistant bacteria; chronic kidney disease; atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease; and drug or disease induced diarrhea.

