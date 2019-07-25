Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) Coverage Initiated at Goldman Sachs Group

Equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 68.40% from the company’s current price.

Karuna Therapeutics stock opened at $20.19 on Tuesday. Karuna Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $17.26 and a 52 week high of $29.00.

In other news, Director James Healy purchased 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $11,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven M. Paul purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.04 per share, with a total value of $230,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 910,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,630,400.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on developing novel therapies to address disabling neuropsychiatric conditions characterized by significant unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia, as well as in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as cognitive and negative symptoms, Alzheimer's, and pain.

