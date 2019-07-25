Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $17.04. Keg Royalties Income Fund shares last traded at $17.07, with a volume of 622 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$17.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.80 million and a PE ratio of 21.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.95.

Get Keg Royalties Income Fund alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a $0.0946 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.65%. Keg Royalties Income Fund’s payout ratio is presently 144.67%.

Keg Royalties Income Fund Company Profile (TSE:KEG.UN)

The Keg Royalties Income Fund operates as an unincorporated open-ended limited purpose trust. The company invests in The Keg Rights Limited Partnership, which owns the trademarks, trade names, operating procedures and systems, and other intellectual property used for the operation of Keg steakhouse restaurants and bars.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Keg Royalties Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keg Royalties Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.