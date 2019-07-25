KEMET (NYSE:KEM) Upgraded at ValuEngine

KEMET (NYSE:KEM) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on KEM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zafgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of KEMET in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Shares of NYSE KEM traded up $1.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.54. 1,530,224 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,086,107. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.28. KEMET has a twelve month low of $15.55 and a twelve month high of $28.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 2.56.

KEMET (NYSE:KEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The electronics maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $355.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.19 million. KEMET had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 36.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that KEMET will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Ronald James Assaf sold 3,334 shares of KEMET stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $60,045.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,390 shares in the company, valued at $1,141,653.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Shignori Oyama sold 3,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total transaction of $52,361.76. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 142,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,404,944.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,104 shares of company stock valued at $236,499. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in KEMET by 0.8% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 89,144 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in KEMET during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in KEMET by 4.0% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 18,559 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in KEMET by 6.3% during the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,515 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in KEMET by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 39,991 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

About KEMET

KEMET Corporation manufactures and sells passive electronic components under the KEMET brand worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Solid Capacitors, Film and Electrolytic; and Electro-Magnetic, Sensors, and Actuators. It offers tantalum, aluminum polymer, and ceramic capacitors; film, paper, and wet aluminum electrolytic capacitors; electromagnetic interference filters; and electro-magnetic compatible materials and devices, piezo materials and actuators, and various types of sensors.

