Kenneth T. Mills Sells 15,000 Shares of Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX) Stock

Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX) insider Kenneth T. Mills sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total value of $742,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 261,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,916,890. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGNX opened at $50.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 14.21 and a quick ratio of 14.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.10. Regenxbio Inc has a 52-week low of $38.56 and a 52-week high of $83.45.

Get Regenxbio alerts:

Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.88 million during the quarter. Regenxbio had a negative return on equity of 9.90% and a negative net margin of 41.99%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Regenxbio Inc will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RGNX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Regenxbio during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,798,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Regenxbio by 157.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 321,713 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,496,000 after buying an additional 196,944 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Regenxbio by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 530,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,272,000 after buying an additional 171,493 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Regenxbio by 1,746.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 179,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,274,000 after buying an additional 169,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Regenxbio by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 429,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,010,000 after buying an additional 160,801 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on RGNX shares. TheStreet cut Trade Desk from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. BidaskClub cut Westport Fuel Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up from $145.00) on shares of Regenxbio in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Raymond James started coverage on Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 target price on Edison International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.41.

Regenxbio Company Profile

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform.

Featured Story: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Regenxbio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regenxbio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.