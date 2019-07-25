KeyCorp Increases Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) Price Target to $90.00

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) had its target price upped by KeyCorp from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.08% from the company’s current price.

Shares of JEC stock opened at $85.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.56. The firm has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.42. Jacobs Engineering Group has a fifty-two week low of $55.17 and a fifty-two week high of $85.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The construction company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 2.13%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Jacobs Engineering Group news, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 650 shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.69, for a total transaction of $49,198.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,956,132.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph R. Bronson sold 10,000 shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.45, for a total value of $764,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,302 shares in the company, valued at $2,698,837.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,254 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,723,590 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $100,600,000 after acquiring an additional 131,056 shares in the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. grew its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 4,616 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 701,311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,999,000 after acquiring an additional 27,703 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides technical, professional, and construction services. The company's Aerospace, Technology, Environmental and Nuclear segment offers scientific, engineering, construction, nuclear, environmental, and technical support services to the aerospace, defense, technical, and automotive industries.

