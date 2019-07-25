Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Sold by Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB trimmed its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,563 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 5,837 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $3,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KEYS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,460,516 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,260,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780,298 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $108,952,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,678,128 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $165,994,000 after purchasing an additional 871,373 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 88.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,757,954 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $109,130,000 after purchasing an additional 823,501 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $41,697,000. 85.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock traded down $2.96 on Thursday, reaching $90.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,798,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,794,519. Keysight Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $53.21 and a 1 year high of $94.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.39.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to repurchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $93.25.

In related news, SVP Mark Pierpoint sold 13,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $1,023,392.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,572,104.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Cullen sold 16,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $1,228,234.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,914,755.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,718 shares of company stock valued at $3,645,835 over the last 90 days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

