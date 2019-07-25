Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Keywords Studios PLC (LON:KWS)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $1,648.00. Keywords Studios shares last traded at $1,652.00, with a volume of 102,859 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KWS. Liberum Capital lifted their price target on shares of Keywords Studios from GBX 1,245 ($16.27) to GBX 1,415 ($18.49) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of MJ Gleeson to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 715 ($9.34) to GBX 745 ($9.73) in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.70) price target on shares of in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of 3i Group in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Keywords Studios has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,661.83 ($21.71).

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,681.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.95.

In related news, insider Giorgio Guastalla sold 500,000 shares of Keywords Studios stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,540 ($20.12), for a total transaction of £7,700,000 ($10,061,413.82).

Keywords Studios PLC provides technical services to the video game industry in Ireland and internationally. It offers localization services related to translation and cultural adaptation of in-game text and audio scripts in various game platforms and genres; and localization testing services consisting of testing the linguistic correctness and cultural acceptability of computer games.

