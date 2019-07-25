Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Atwood & Palmer Inc.

Atwood & Palmer Inc. cut its position in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 58,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,825 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $7,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KMB. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 1.1% in the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 8,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 4.3% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 5.8% in the first quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 8.7% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 22,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 23,785 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.05, for a total transaction of $3,117,024.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,723,782.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Sandra Macquillan sold 5,385 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.15, for a total value of $679,317.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,814 shares in the company, valued at $1,994,936.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,961 shares of company stock worth $17,442,674 over the last quarter. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KMB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America decreased their target price on Canopy Growth from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lionsgate from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Green Brick Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimberly Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.81.

Shares of Kimberly Clark stock traded up $0.96 during trading on Thursday, reaching $135.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,701,476. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.02, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $136.18. The company has a market cap of $46.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.58. Kimberly Clark Corp has a one year low of $100.32 and a one year high of $140.62.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 27,094.12% and a net margin of 9.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is presently 62.33%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

