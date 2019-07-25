Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Given New $43.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) had its target price lifted by analysts at Bank of America from $38.00 to $43.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 14.39% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KNX. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens set a $112.00 price objective on Genesee & Wyoming and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (up from $39.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a $36.00 price objective on ArcBest and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Knight-Swift Transportation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.42.

Shares of NYSE KNX traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.59. 17,085 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,200,453. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.89. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 12 month low of $23.27 and a 12 month high of $39.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 8.28%. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

