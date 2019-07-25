Knowles (NYSE:KN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Knowles (NYSE:KN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02, Morningstar.com reports. Knowles had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $205.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Knowles updated its Q3 2019 guidance to $0.35-0.41 EPS and its Q3 guidance to $0.35-0.41 EPS.

KN traded up $1.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.67. 4,057,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 874,692. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.71. Knowles has a 52 week low of $12.20 and a 52 week high of $20.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hancock Jaffe Laboratories from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Knowles presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $18.56.

In related news, CFO John S. Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total transaction of $135,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,526,890.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Knowles during the first quarter valued at $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Knowles by 32.2% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,697 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in Knowles during the first quarter valued at $167,000. Selz Capital LLC acquired a new position in Knowles during the first quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Knowles during the second quarter valued at $183,000.

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medical, defense, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

