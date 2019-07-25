Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Bought by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 18.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,031 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 3.3% in the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 10,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 1.2% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 29,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 8.5% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Weik Capital Management grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 4.9% during the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 7,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 31.7% during the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KHC traded down $0.52 on Thursday, reaching $31.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,784,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,163,785. Kraft Heinz Co has a twelve month low of $26.96 and a twelve month high of $64.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $38.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.63.

KHC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of Kraft Heinz from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $360.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.22.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

