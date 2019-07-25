Kuka (ETR:KU2) Sets New 12-Month Low at $40.25

Kuka Ag (ETR:KU2)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €40.25 ($46.80) and last traded at €42.65 ($49.59), with a volume of 191 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €42.85 ($49.83).

The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.01, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is €47.74.

About Kuka (ETR:KU2)

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft, an automation company, provides robot-based automation solutions worldwide. It operates in Automotive, Industries, Consumer Goods & Logistic Automation, and Operating/Manufacturing/Purchase segments. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes industrial and service robots, as well as robot controllers and software.

Read More: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Kuka Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kuka and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.