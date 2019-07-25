KushCo (OTCMKTS:KSHB) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KushCo (OTCMKTS:KSHB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KushCo Holdings Inc. is the parent company to a diverse group of business units primarily in the cannabis, CBD and other related industries. KushCo Holdings’ subsidiaries provide exceptional customer service, product quality, compliancy knowledge and a local presence in serving customer base. The company’s brands include Kush Bottles, a sales platform distributor of packaging, supplies, and accessories. Kush Energy, which provides ultra-pure hydrocarbon gases and solvents to the cannabis and CBD sector. Hybrid Creative, a premier creative design agency for cannabis and non-cannabis ventures and Koleto Packaging Solutions, the research and development arm driving intellectual property development and acquisitions. KushCo Holdings Inc., formerly known as Kush Bottles Inc., is headquartered in Garden Grove, California. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of KushCo in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Akoustis Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Alliance Global Partners set a C$75.00 target price on shares of Canopy Growth and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zogenix from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on shares of Randsburg International Gold in a research note on Monday, June 10th. They set a buy rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. KushCo currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.88.

OTCMKTS KSHB opened at $4.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. KushCo has a 1 year low of $3.76 and a 1 year high of $7.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.00 million, a P/E ratio of -28.13 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.73.

KushCo (OTCMKTS:KSHB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. KushCo had a negative net margin of 17.36% and a negative return on equity of 22.31%. The company had revenue of $41.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. KushCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 221.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KushCo will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Dallas Imbimbo sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total value of $1,488,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 29.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KushCo Holdings, Inc primarily engages in the wholesale distribution of packaging supplies in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pop-top bottles; child resistant exit, paper exit, and foil barrier bags; tubes; and polystyrene, silicone-lined polystyrene or glass containers.

