Kwmg LLC Sells 538 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Kwmg LLC lowered its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 538 shares during the quarter. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 432.1% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PM traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $85.58. 32,681 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,816,042. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.11. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.67 and a 52-week high of $92.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.96.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.42 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 80.96% and a net margin of 10.03%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.41%.

PM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 price objective on Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America set a $120.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Barclays set a $89.00 price objective on Franco Nevada and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $15.00 price objective on United Insurance and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.69.

In other news, VP Michael R. Kunst bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $84.67 per share, with a total value of $211,675.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $331,705. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

