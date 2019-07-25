L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) Sets New 52-Week High at $201.80

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $201.80 and last traded at $199.77, with a volume of 3785 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $197.95.

A number of research firms recently commented on LHX. SunTrust Banks set a $70.00 price objective on Exponent and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €149.00 ($173.26) target price on Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on L3Harris in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $204.70 target price on the stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $22.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.70, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.07. L3Harris had a return on equity of 27.13% and a net margin of 13.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. As a group, analysts expect that L3Harris will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in L3Harris stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. 96.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

