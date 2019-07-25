Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Westport Fuel Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ExlService from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. Lakeland Financial currently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average price target of $52.50.

LKFN stock opened at $45.01 on Monday. Lakeland Financial has a 1 year low of $37.79 and a 1 year high of $51.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.95.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 33.75%. The firm had revenue of $49.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.25 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Lakeland Financial will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.34%.

In other Lakeland Financial news, insider Batty Jill A. De sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $201,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,928. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,049,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,134,000 after acquiring an additional 11,809 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,413,000 after buying an additional 7,324 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 296,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,915,000 after buying an additional 22,722 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 683,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,468,000 after buying an additional 25,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial during the 1st quarter worth $6,538,000. Institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

