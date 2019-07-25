Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Downgraded by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on LRCX. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Xilinx from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, June 29th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. B. Riley set a $33.00 price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lam Research has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $225.41.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $216.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $31.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.59. Lam Research has a 1-year low of $122.64 and a 1-year high of $218.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $187.28.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 46.66%. The company’s revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lam Research will post 14.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 24.62%.

In other news, insider Richard A. Gottscho sold 2,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.00, for a total transaction of $450,395.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 20,000 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $4,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth $18,882,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,519,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $342,720,000 after buying an additional 395,218 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Lam Research by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 2,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Lam Research by 172.8% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 93,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,725,000 after buying an additional 59,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Read More: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.