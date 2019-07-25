Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) Shares Bought by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha grew its position in shares of Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 63.3% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 2.7% in the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 7,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 0.9% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LAMR shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.50.

In other news, Director Thomas V. Reifenheiser sold 4,000 shares of Lamar Advertising stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.05, for a total value of $324,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,137,283.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Keith A. Istre sold 16,294 shares of Lamar Advertising stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.28, for a total value of $1,308,082.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 118,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,552,597.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lamar Advertising stock opened at $79.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. Lamar Advertising Co has a 1 year low of $64.51 and a 1 year high of $84.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.87.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.43). Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 20.68% and a return on equity of 30.95%. The business had revenue of $384.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Lamar Advertising Co will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is 69.82%.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

