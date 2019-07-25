Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Issues Earnings Results

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $972.49 million. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 12.48% and a negative return on equity of 402.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:LW opened at $63.49 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.52. Lamb Weston has a 52 week low of $58.83 and a 52 week high of $83.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.84%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of from GBX 97 ($1.27) to GBX 89 ($1.16) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (up from $78.00) on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.50 price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lamb Weston presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.86.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 1,030.8% in the 2nd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 498,689 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,190,000 after buying an additional 124,184 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 8,387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

