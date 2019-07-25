Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Earns Hold Rating from Cowen

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at Cowen in a research report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $119.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Cowen’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.24% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on LSTR. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Stephens set a $112.00 target price on shares of Genesee & Wyoming and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Buckingham Research downgraded shares of At Home Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Franco Nevada and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Covenant Transportation Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.98.

Shares of LSTR stock traded down $1.21 on Thursday, hitting $110.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,014. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Landstar System has a fifty-two week low of $90.23 and a fifty-two week high of $128.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.26.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.53. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 37.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Landstar System will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Patrick J. O’malley sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.82, for a total value of $2,548,860.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 20,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,319,351.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.12, for a total transaction of $570,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,240,846.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSTR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Landstar System in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,862,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Landstar System by 21.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,080,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $227,607,000 after purchasing an additional 361,977 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Landstar System by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,689,622 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $622,387,000 after purchasing an additional 278,921 shares in the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Landstar System in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,012,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in Landstar System by 2,928.2% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 225,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,662,000 after purchasing an additional 218,006 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.66% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

