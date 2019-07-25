Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53, RTT News reports. Landstar System had a return on equity of 37.24% and a net margin of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. Landstar System’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Landstar System updated its Q3 2019 guidance to $1.48-1.54 EPS and its Q3 guidance to $1.48-1.54 EPS.

NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $112.18 on Thursday. Landstar System has a twelve month low of $90.23 and a twelve month high of $128.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $105.80.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LSTR. Stephens set a $112.00 price objective on Genesee & Wyoming and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $36.00 price objective on ArcBest and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective (down from $115.00) on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Westport Fuel Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Covenant Transportation Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Landstar System currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.44.

In other news, CMO Patrick J. O’malley sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.82, for a total transaction of $2,548,860.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 20,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,319,351.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.12, for a total value of $570,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 45,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,240,846.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LSTR. FMR LLC raised its stake in Landstar System by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 908,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $86,895,000 after acquiring an additional 41,830 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Landstar System by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 874,193 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $95,628,000 after acquiring an additional 15,101 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Landstar System in the 1st quarter valued at $459,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Landstar System by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 456,374 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,660,000 after acquiring an additional 29,381 shares during the period. Finally, BTIM Corp. raised its stake in Landstar System by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 206,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,575,000 after acquiring an additional 3,753 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.66% of the company’s stock.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

Recommended Story: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.