Lansdowne Oil & Gas (LON:LOGP) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Lansdowne Oil & Gas Plc (LON:LOGP)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.59. Lansdowne Oil & Gas shares last traded at $2.35, with a volume of 3,992,632 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $15.64 million and a P/E ratio of -23.50.

Lansdowne Oil & Gas Company Profile (LON:LOGP)

Lansdowne Oil & Gas plc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the exploration and development of oil and gas reserves in the Irish Celtic Sea. It holds rights in the 2/07 Helvick and the 1/11 Barryroe exploration licenses located in the North Celtic Sea basin of offshore southern Ireland.

