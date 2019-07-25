Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3.40

Lantronix Inc (NASDAQ:LTRX)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.40 and traded as high as $3.58. Lantronix shares last traded at $3.49, with a volume of 317 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

Get Lantronix alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $77.49 million, a PE ratio of 27.92 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.39.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.34 million during the quarter. Lantronix had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 3.70%.

In related news, Director Hoshi Printer sold 17,200 shares of Lantronix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total transaction of $56,932.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,840 shares in the company, valued at $300,680.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul F. Folino sold 32,780 shares of Lantronix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.40, for a total value of $111,452.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,482.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LTRX. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Lantronix by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 133,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 9,537 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Lantronix by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 187,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 49,868 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lantronix by 1.8% in the first quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 477,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 8,404 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Lantronix by 22.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 240,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 44,894 shares during the period. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Lantronix by 37.2% in the first quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 18,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,923 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.96% of the company’s stock.

Lantronix Company Profile (NASDAQ:LTRX)

Lantronix, Inc provides secure data access and management solutions for Internet of Things (IoT) assets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT gateways, which provide secure connectivity and the ability to add integrated device management and advanced data access features; and IoT building blocks that offer basic secure machine connectivity and unmanaged data access.

See Also: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Lantronix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantronix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.