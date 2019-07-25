Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The asset manager reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Lazard had a return on equity of 48.17% and a net margin of 16.72%. The firm had revenue of $630.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE LAZ traded up $0.89 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.64. 2,079,741 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 961,990. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.67. Lazard has a 1-year low of $31.07 and a 1-year high of $54.64.

Get Lazard alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Lazard by 94.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,015,114 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $181,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440,822 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Lazard by 10.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,004,299 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $72,435,000 after purchasing an additional 189,715 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lazard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,663,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,407,053 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,060,000 after acquiring an additional 93,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,239,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,609,000 after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LAZ. Bank of America set a $7.00 price target on Deutsche Bank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group upgraded China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Triple-S Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Buckingham Research decreased their price objective on PJT Partners from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Lazard currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.50.

About Lazard

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm worldwide. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, shareholder advisory, and various other financial matters.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.