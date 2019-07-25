Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $36.25, but opened at $37.75. Lazard shares last traded at $38.64, with a volume of 2,102,580 shares.

The asset manager reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.10. Lazard had a return on equity of 48.17% and a net margin of 16.72%. The business had revenue of $630.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Lazard alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America set a $7.00 target price on Deutsche Bank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group raised China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Buckingham Research decreased their target price on PJT Partners from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Triple-S Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LAZ. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Lazard by 111.3% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in Lazard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lazard by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,599 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Lazard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC bought a new stake in Lazard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. 65.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.67.

About Lazard (NYSE:LAZ)

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm worldwide. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, shareholder advisory, and various other financial matters.

See Also: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.