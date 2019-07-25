Leerink Swann Begins Coverage on Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Leerink Swann initiated coverage on shares of Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga’s Daily Ratings Newsletter reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cadence Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Change Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.04.

NASDAQ:CHNG opened at $14.22 on Monday. Change Healthcare has a 1 year low of $13.26 and a 1 year high of $15.30.

In related news, Director Bansi Nagji purchased 5,000 shares of Change Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $65,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Fredrik J. Eliasson purchased 30,000 shares of Change Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $390,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $468,000.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Change Healthcare stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to improve clinical, financial, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates in three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

