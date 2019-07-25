Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 295,481 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,760 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 10.0% of Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $57,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IJH. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Live Your Vision LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Live Your Vision LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $44,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $197.22. 170,623 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,194,048. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $156.13 and a 52 week high of $205.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $192.87.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

