Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $69,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patten Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 2,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,965,000. Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 8,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 105.5% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 5,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank Trust increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 16,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $109.86. The company had a trading volume of 24,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,853. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $85.76 and a 1-year high of $110.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.72.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

