Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 14 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14 shares during the quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its stake in Booking by 4.2% during the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 8,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,775,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in Booking by 2,125.0% during the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 89 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in Booking by 540.2% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 1,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its stake in Booking by 17.3% during the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,756,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on BKNG. Cleveland Research began coverage on Tripadvisor in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,150.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. ValuEngine raised VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Booking in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $100.00 price objective on Procter & Gamble and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booking has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,063.61.

In related news, Director Jeffrey E. Epstein sold 250 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,755.75, for a total transaction of $438,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gillian Tans sold 606 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,791.14, for a total value of $1,085,430.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,462 shares of company stock worth $2,602,200. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG traded up $8.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1,928.23. 3,619 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,161. The stock has a market cap of $82.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,606.27 and a 12-month high of $2,131.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,855.40.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $11.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.26 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Booking had a net margin of 28.79% and a return on equity of 48.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $12.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 100.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

