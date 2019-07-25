Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 640 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) by 68.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the first quarter worth $17,980,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 12.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 205,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,942,000 after purchasing an additional 22,913 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the first quarter worth $23,704,000. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 81,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the first quarter worth $9,262,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA RYT traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $186.70. The company had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,517. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a one year low of $131.15 and a one year high of $188.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $177.77.

