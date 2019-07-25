LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Wingstop from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. JMP Securities set a $79.00 target price on shares of LGI Homes and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vereit from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. LGI Homes currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.10.

LGIH traded up $1.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.39. The stock had a trading volume of 3,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,247. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 16.86 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.57. LGI Homes has a 1-year low of $37.16 and a 1-year high of $76.93.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $287.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.06 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 23.28% and a net margin of 9.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that LGI Homes will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 10,000 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total value of $709,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 544,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,611,133.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Randal Smith sold 2,500 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.49, for a total transaction of $186,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,197.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,371,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,231,000 after buying an additional 681,165 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 295,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,772,000 after buying an additional 51,728 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 259,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,735,000 after buying an additional 17,117 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 125,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,535,000 after buying an additional 18,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 105,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,540,000 after buying an additional 41,621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.66% of the company’s stock.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of new homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, North Carolina, South Carolina, Colorado, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, and Nevada. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached homes and townhomes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name.

