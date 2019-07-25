Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.02), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $777.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.03 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 35.69% and a net margin of 10.42%. Lincoln Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.22 EPS.

Lincoln Electric stock opened at $89.87 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.25. Lincoln Electric has a 12-month low of $72.28 and a 12-month high of $97.93.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.00%.

LECO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Waterstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Lincoln Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.56.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LECO. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 10,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 589,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,472,000 after acquiring an additional 20,307 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,993,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

Further Reading: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.