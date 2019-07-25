Line (NYSE:LN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Line (NYSE:LN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LINE Corporation develops and operates the LINE application for smartphones. It offers messenger services which include free messages, voice calls and video calls. The company also provides communication and content sales and advertising services through LINE advertising, livedoor blog, and NAVER Matome Web portals. LINE Corporation is based in Tokyo, Japan. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on LN. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zumiez from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $3,500.00 price objective on shares of Line and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Metcash from a conviction-buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3,500.00.

Shares of NYSE LN traded up $2.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.38. 1,053 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,569. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -195.50 and a beta of 1.18. Line has a 12 month low of $27.04 and a 12 month high of $46.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Line (NYSE:LN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $455.95 million during the quarter. Line had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a negative return on equity of 2.52%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Line will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Line by 222.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Line by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Line by 80.8% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Line by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Line during the 1st quarter worth about $298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

About Line

LINE Corporation provides a platform for mobile messaging and communication services, content distribution, and life and financial services primarily in Japan, Taiwan, Thailand, and Indonesia. It operates through two segments, Core Business and Strategic Business. The company offers LINE, a cross-platform messenger application that enables users to communicate through free instant messaging, stickers, and voice and video calls, as well as serves as a smart portal to its other applications and services.

