Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.A) Upgraded to “Buy” at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.A) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Goldman Sachs Group currently has $19.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $24.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on LGF.A. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment to $18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Argus downgraded shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Imperial Capital downgraded shares of Lionsgate to an in-line rating and reduced their price target for the company from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wix.Com from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Welbilt from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.25.

Shares of LGF.A stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.09. 18,012 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 731,195. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.05. Lions Gate Entertainment has a 12-month low of $11.38 and a 12-month high of $25.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $913.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.08 million. Lions Gate Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 4.92% and a negative net margin of 7.72%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lions Gate Entertainment will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Lions Gate Entertainment Company Profile

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, interactive ventures and games, and location-based entertainment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Motion Pictures, Television Production, and Media Networks.

