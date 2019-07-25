Lions Gate Entertainment (OTCMKTS:LGF/A) Upgraded to “Buy” by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Lions Gate Entertainment (OTCMKTS:LGF/A) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $19.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $24.00.

Lions Gate Entertainment stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.89. 121,556 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.59.

About Lions Gate Entertainment

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, interactive ventures and games, and location-based entertainment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Motion Pictures, Television Production, and Media Networks.

